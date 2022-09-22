Police say 22-year-old woman killed in Canadian Tire stabbing was married to suspect

Police say a woman who died in a stabbing at a Canadian Tire in Mississauga, Ont., this week was married to the man charged in the case.

Peel Region police have identified the woman as 22-year-old Chandanpreet Kaur.

Officers were called to the store around 6 p.m. on Monday after reports of a stabbing and found Kaur with apparent stab wounds, they say she died at the scene.

Investigators say Kaur's husband of three years, 26-year-old Charanjeet Singh, was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Singh was charged earlier this week with first-degree murder in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information, video or dashcam footage of the incident to reach out.