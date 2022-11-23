Police say 6 people and assailant dead in Walmart shooting in Virgina

Police say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia, leaving six people dead. It was the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.

The assailant is also dead.

Officer Leo Kosinski said Wednesday the store in Chesapeake is now safe and will likely be closed for several days during the investigation.

It was not clear who the shooter was or what their motive might be.

A database that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows this year has been especially bad.