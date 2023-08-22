Police say large explosion in Prince George, B.C., sends several to hospital

Mounties in northern British Columbia say there has been a large explosion at an abandoned building in downtown Prince George.

They say the explosion happened near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street around 7 a.m.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says several injured people have been taken to hospital, but "the number of which and extent of their injuries is currently unknown."

She says emergency crews are on scene, and Prince George Fire Rescue is working to put out the flames.

Cooper says Fortis and BC Hydro are also at the scene to try to help firefighters contain the blaze and aid in the investigation.

She says the cause of the blast is still unknown.