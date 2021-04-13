iHeartRadio
Police say missing Niagara-On-The-Lake woman located

A missing Niagara-On-The-Lake woman has been located and is safe.

The 22 year old woman was reported missing after she was last seen on April 6th

Police thank the public for their help.

