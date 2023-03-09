Police say sexual assault suspect may have targeted Niagara residents

A 27-year-old Hamilton man is facing sexual assault charges.

Hamilton Police have arrested a suspect after several sexual assault investigations were conducted involving multiple victims.

Police say the suspect was meeting victims online, and arranged to meet with them in-person to have their pictures taken.

Detectives say a sexual assault then took place.

Anthony Musgrove is charged with four counts of Sexual Assault, Resist Peace Officer, and two Counts Fail to Comply with Release Order.

Musgrove is known to be active in other communities including Toronto and Niagara.

He may have used the names Tony Williams, Tony Stovel and DJ.

Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Investigators.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation you are asked to contact Detective Katie Walker of the Sex Crimes Unit at 905-546-4846 or the Special Victims Unit at 905-540-5553.