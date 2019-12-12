Police say St. Catharines man attempted to use forged ID to buy luxury vehicle

Niagara Regional Police have charged a St. Catharines man with fraud charges after he attempted to buy a luxury vehicle.

Police arrested 37 year old Philip Phioukham yesterday as he attempted to buy a vehicle worth $107,000,

Officials say he was trying to use forged identity documents during the purchase.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, Identity Fraud, Identity Theft, and Possession of Identity Documents.