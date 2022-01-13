Police say woman abducted following home invasion in Wasaga Beach
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has been abducted following a home invasion in Wasaga Beach.
Police say officers were called to a home on Trailwood Place at around 8:30 last evening.
When they arrived, police were told a 37-year-old woman had been taken by three men.
The victim has been identified as Elnaz Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, and is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.
Police say the three men left the scene with Hajtamiri in a white SUV.
The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and police are concerned for Hajtamiri's safety.
-
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Betty-Lou SouterNiagara in the morning roundtable with Tim Denis
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Jan 13Stats Canada released the jobs data for December, 55,000 jobs were gained. Payroll and early wage access. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
view from the drive thru - Those who live in brick houses should not throw glass slippersview from the drive thru - Those who live in brick houses should not throw glass slippers