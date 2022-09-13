Police search for armed robbery suspect in St. Catharines
Niagara Police are searching for a man after an armed robbery in St. Catharines.
Just before 5 p.m. yesterday a man armed with a handgun walked into the Esso Gas Station at 179 St. Paul Street West and stole a chocolate bar, cigarettes, and cash from the till.
The suspect then ran from the scene.
Police are now searching for a white man in his early 20's.
He is about 5'8" with a slender build.
The suspect was wearing grey track pants, running shoes, a black long sleeve Nike sweater, with a beige bucket hat, blue surgical mask, and dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information or that can identify the suspect are being asked to contact police 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009482.
