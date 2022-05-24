Police search for driver after an SUV hits a house in Ridgeway

Niagara police are trying to figure out what happened after an SUV hit a house in Crystal Beach.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday at a home on Ridgeway Road between Erie Road and Graeber Avenue..

Police say a black 2017 GMC Yukon had struck the corner of the house injuring a man inside.

He suffered minor injuries and another woman inside the home was uninjured.

The damage to the house was substantial and the building has been deemed unsafe to live in.

The owner of the Yukon was on the scene but says the SUV was stolen from a bar on Erie Road earlier.

Witnesses reported seeing a male run from the scene who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police are looking for this suspect and asking anyone with information or video of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-688-4111, extension 1022300.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 12:00am and 1:30am on May 21, 2022.