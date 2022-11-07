Police search for man after indecent act at Pen Centre Walmart

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after reports of an indecent act at Walmart in the Pen Centre.

On November 3rd police say a man was allegedly following women around the store and recording them on his phone.

Officer say the suspect then exposed himself and committed an indecent act.

The man is described as white, 25-35 years old, 5'4" tall with a slender build and a scraggly goatee.

He was seen wearing a dark beanie toque, orange sport sunglasses, grey baggy sweatpants,a grey hoodie, with a dark construction jacket overtop that had neon grey reflectors in an X pattern on the back.

Anyone who may know or recognize the suspect are asked to contact officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009570.