Police search for missing 37 year old Niagara Falls man

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 37 year old man from Niagara Falls.

Robert Washington was last seen yesterday morning around 11:47 a.m. in the Philip Street and River Lane area.

He is a white man with strawberry blonde hair and facial hair. He was last spotted wearing beige shorts and a green shirt.

Officials believe he is travelling by foot.

Washington's family is concerned for his welfare and anyone with more information is urged to contact police at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1004325.