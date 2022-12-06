Police search for missing 39 year old woman from St. Catharines

Niagara police are searching for a missing woman from St. Catharines.

39 year old Terry Moffat was last seen on November 18 walking in the area of Niagara Street and the QEW.

She has not been seen or heard from since and detectives are concerned for her welfare.

Terry is described as black, 5'8" tall, 180 pounds, with straight black hair and tattoos.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white tank top, black sweater, and a white head band.

Detectives say they have exhausted their efforts to find Terry and are now appealing to the public for help.

Anyone who may have information as to Terry's location are asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009964.

