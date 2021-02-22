Police search for missing man in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 26 year old man in St. Catharines.
Todd LaChapelle-O'Neill was last seen on Saturday in the Glenridge Ave and Riverview Boulevard area.
He is described as a 5'8 white man with a slim build, short dark brown hair, and he uses a cane or walking stick.
He may have had a backpack.
Officials say he was travelling on foot.
LaChapelle-O'Neill's family are concerned for his welfare.
