Police search for missing Niagara-On-The-Lake woman

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 22 year old woman from Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Nikki Guzman was last seen in a silver four door sedan on April 6th just before 7 p.m. in the Wright Crescent and Young Crescent area.

She is described as a 5'7 woman with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

At the time she wore a black jacket with white fur on the hood and collar, a blue or black tank top, jean shorts or a skirt, and carried a grey backpack and a brown purse or bag.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009535.