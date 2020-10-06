Police search for missing Port Colborne man
Police are searching for a missing 81 year old Port Colborne man.
Elemner Suveges was last seen in the Erie and Minto Street area at 3:20 this morning.
Family members believe he is travelling by foot.
He is described as a 5'10 white man with an average build, weighing 160 pounds.
At the time he wore pyjamas and a green jacket.
Police are concerned for his welfare, and ask anyone with more information to give them a call at (905) 688-4111, extension 4338.
