Police search for missing Port Colborne man

Police are searching for a missing 81 year old Port Colborne man.

Elemner Suveges was last seen in the Erie and Minto Street area at 3:20 this morning.

Family members believe he is travelling by foot.

He is described as a 5'10 white man with an average build, weighing 160 pounds.

At the time he wore pyjamas and a green jacket.

Police are concerned for his welfare, and ask anyone with more information to give them a call at (905) 688-4111, extension 4338.