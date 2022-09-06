Police search for sexual assault suspect in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault in St. Catharines.

It happened yesterday afternoon near Malcolmson Eco Park.

A 17 year old boy was walking his German Shepard northbound on the gravel trail around 1 p.m. when a suspect led him into a wooded area and an alleged sexual assault occurred.

The suspect is described as white, 5 foot 1, 20 to 30 years old, with a muscular build. He has blue eyes, blonde shoulder length hair that was shaved on the sides, with a beard.

The suspect was wearing black pants, black dress shoes, a green jacket with a short sleeve button up shirt that was pink, blue, green, and yellow underneath.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been at Malcolmson Eco Park at the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also looking for any camera footage from nearby homes.