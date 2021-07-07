Police search for suspect after an attempted abduction in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police are looking for help as they investigate an attempted abduction in Niagara Falls.

It happened back on June 27th near Murray Street and Stanley Avenue.

Just before 4 p.m. a 20 year old woman was approached by a man driving a newer model silver Buick with a Quebec licence plate.

The man got out of the car, grabbed the woman by the arm and told her to get in the vehicle.

The woman broke free and ran across the street.

The suspect is described as black, 30-40 years old, short black hair, standing 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a light coloured t-shirt and a gold chain.

A black BMW style vehicle was seen in the area and may have exchanged words with the suspect, so police would like to speak to the driver as well.

Detectives are trying to identify and speak to the driver of the black BMW and any other witnesses, to help identify the suspect. Members of the public with information can contact Detective Constable Amanda.Sanders@niagarapolice.ca or call 905-688-4111, extension 1029457.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 3:30PM and 4:30PM on June 27, 2021.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477