Police search for suspect after deadly hit and run in Chippawa

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit and run in Chippawa.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night when a 70 year old woman was crossing the intersection of Welland Street and Willoughby Drive.

She was hit by a pickup truck and died at the hospital.

Police found the truck in Niagara Falls but are now searching for the driver that allegedly fled the scene without stopping.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 9:45pm and 10:45pm on, July 2, 2022.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009433.