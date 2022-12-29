Police search for suspect after gas station robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station robbery in St. Catharines.

Police say just before 7 a.m. yesterday morning a male suspect entered the Canadian Tire Gas station located on Welland Avenue and demanded money.

The suspect threatened the clerk but did not show any weapon.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee was not injured and police are looking for a white man, 40 to 45 years old.

He is described as 5'3", with a medium build, black and grey scruffy face.

The suspect was wearing a dark blue winter jacket, black toque, light coloured pants, and white shoes.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have information about this robbery is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009412.