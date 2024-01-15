Police search for suspect after knife pulled during robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after a knife was pulled at a convenience store in St. Catharines.

It happened at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to Avondale at 80 Pelham Road.

Investigators say a man, armed with a knife, stole cash and fled the area.

He was last seen on foot heading westbound on Cumming Street towards Rykert Street.

The K9 unit and others were called in but were unable to find the suspect.

Police descibe the man as black, six feet tall with a slender build.

He is roughly 20-35 years old and was wearing a long dark grey/black winter parka down to his knees with the hood up, black sweatpants and black shoes and green gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009011.