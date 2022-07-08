Police search for suspect after Niagara Falls robberies

Niagara Police are searching for 45 year old Jeffrey Swalm after a pair of robberies in Niagara Falls.

Back on June 29th a pair of gas stations were robbed at gunpoint.

Swalm is wanted for two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm, and two counts of disguised with intent.

The last confirmed sighting of the suspect was in Fort Erie on June 29th.

Swalm is considered armed and dangerous and the public is being advised not to approach him and if they see him call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 2 District detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009494.