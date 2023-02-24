Police search for suspects after bank robbery in Niagara Falls

Niagara police are searching for two suspects after a bank robbery last night.

At 8 p.m. last night police say two suspects armed with a handgun entered the Meridian Credit Union at 4780 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

The suspects demanded cash and fled the scene.

Officers say the two men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and were seen driving a white Dodge Caravan.

The first suspect is described as black, 50 years old, 6 foot tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black mask, black jacket, black gloves, dark grey pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is black, 30 years old, 5 foot 9 with a medium build.

He was wearing a mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt with "BARRIE" on the left chest and a maple leaf logo underneath, black pants and burgundy shoes.

There were no injuries to any of the employees.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009501.