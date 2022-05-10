Police search for suspects after comic book store robbery

Niagara Police are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a comic book store.

It happened back on May 2nd at Freakshow Comics on Lundy's Lane.

Police say the suspects smashed the front door and stole a number of collector comics valued at close to $20,000.

The investigation by 2 District Street Crime Unit detectives remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, 1009667.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

