Police search for suspects after lawn equipment stolen from John Deere

Niagara police are searching for two suspects after lawn equipment was stolen from John Deere on South Grimsby Road.

It happened a little after 11 in the morning back on November 20th.

Two men broke into the business and stole gas and battery powered lawn equipment.

The suspects were fled the scene before police arrived.

First suspect is described as male, medium build. He was wearing a Nike Hockey Canada hoodie with hood up, jeans, black shoes with white soles, wearing a black mask, carrying a back pack, and had a distinctive walk.

The second suspect is described as male, medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext 1009336.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.