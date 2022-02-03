Police search for suspects after shooting in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a pair of suspects after a shooting in Niagara Falls.

At 4:19 p.m. yesterday police were called to the Howard Johnson Inn on Lundy's Lane.

There they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are searching for two suspects seen fleeing the scene in a black or navy blue sedan.

They are searching for Hamilton residents Nieko Bodine and Kathleen Bacon.

Bodine is 26 years old. He is white, 5 foot 9, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bacon is 25 years old. She is white with blonde hair.

They are both wanted for Attempt to commit murder using a firearm.

The two are considered armed and dangerous and police are telling people not to approach the pair.

If you see them just call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009768.