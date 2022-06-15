Police search for two suspects after hateful vandalism at Harriet Tubman Public School

Niagara Police are now searching for two suspects after a school and other locations in St. Catharines were targeted with hateful vandalism.

The incident happened around 10 p.m Saturday night when police say two suspects spray painted racist and homophobic words and explicit images on two school buses, six vehicles, three homes, one business, as well as the sign, statue, and exterior of Harriet Tubman Public School.

Police believe the two suspects traveled the area on foot or on bicycle.

The first suspect is male with a medium build, he was wearing light coloured pants, light coloured sweater, baseball hat, and black Nike shoes.

The second suspect is also male with a thin build, and was wearing a striped hooded sweater, pants, light coloured shoes, and a flat brimmed baseball hat.

The damages are estimated at more than $5000.

The suspects were on George Street, Catherine Street, Albert Street, Henry Street, and Louisa Street.

NRP are asking residents and business in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between June 11, 2022, 9:00pm and 1:00am on June 12, 2022.