Police search for two suspects in Grimsby pharmacy robbery

Niagara police are searching for a pair of suspects after a pharmacy in Grimsby was robbed.

Yesterday morning around 5 a.m. two men broke into the Shoppers Drug Mart on St. Andrews Avenue in Grimsby.

The two stole a large amount of cologne targeting the Tom ford, Chanel, and Dolce and Gabbana brands.

Police believe they got away with more than $9,000 worth of cologne.

The two fled in a white Volkswagen 4 door SUV.

The first suspect is described as white, 5'9" with a slender build.

He was wearing a ski mask, dark hooded coat, red pyjama pants with numerous white emblems scattered throughout, black sneakers with a white rim around the bottom of the shoe, and brown and black construction style gloves.

The second suspect is described as white, 5'11", with a slender build.

He was wearing a ski mask, brown coat (with an upside down teardrop emblem on the shoulder), Adidas track pants, black sneakers, and black gloves.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935.