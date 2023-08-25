Police search for witnesses to St. Paul Street assault

Niagara Police are searching for witnesses of an assault from this July.

On July 10th an assault occurred on the patio of a restaurant located on St. Paul Street between James Street and Garden Park, in St. Catharines.

Earlier this month detectives released a description of the suspect who is a white man, 30-40 years of age, short with a slim build. He has short blonde hair and a possible moustache and was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a logo on the front, blue jeans, and white Adidas sneakers.

Now police are searching for three witnesses that they believe have information on the suspects identity.

The first woman is white, 20-30 years of age, 5'3" to 5'6" tall with a medium build. She hade blonde hair in a bun and was wearing a yellow tank top, blue jean cut off shorts, dark high top Converse Chuck Taylor shoes, She was also carrying a multi-coloured backpack and was pushing a black three-wheeled stroller.

The second witness is a white woman, 20-30 years of age, with black / brown hair in a ponytail, 5'3" to 5'6" tall with a slender build. She was wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, black shorts, and was carrying a black purse.

The third witness is a white man, 20-30 years of age, 5'10" to 6'1" tall with a slender build, and black / brown short hair. He was wearing, sunglasses, a burgundy baseball hat with a white logo

a t-shirt with the words "I Like Older Women", black shorts, white shoes with black socks.

Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of the suspect, or the identity of any of the witnesses, is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009450.