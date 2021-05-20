Police searching for 12 yr old girl from Fort Erie

Police are searching for a missing 12 year old girl from Fort Erie.

Kate Kearns was last seen on Tuesday May 18th at 4:00pm in the area of Crystal Beach.

She is described as white, 5’2, 119lbs with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and flared jeans.

She may be riding a black BMX bicycle, and could be in the area of Our Lady of Victoria school, in the Town of Fort Erie.

Police and her family are concerned for Kate’s welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kate is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, ext. 1009369.