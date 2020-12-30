Police searching for 61 year old Welland man
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing man from Welland.
Officials say 61 year old Richard Koudys was last seen by his family on Monday, December 28th around 4:30 p.m. at his home in the north end of the city.
They believe he left his home on foot, but he is known to use Welland Transit.
Koudys is described as a 5'10 white man weighing 155 lbs. He has hazel eyes and balding brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark brown canvas-style winter jacket, black winter boots, and a toque.
His family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch or detectives at (905) 688-4111, extension 1009058.
