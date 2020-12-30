Police searching for 61 year old Welland man

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing man from Welland.

Officials say 61 year old Richard Koudys was last seen by his family on Monday, December 28th around 4:30 p.m. at his home in the north end of the city.

They believe he left his home on foot, but he is known to use Welland Transit.

Koudys is described as a 5'10 white man weighing 155 lbs. He has hazel eyes and balding brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark brown canvas-style winter jacket, black winter boots, and a toque.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch or detectives at (905) 688-4111, extension 1009058.