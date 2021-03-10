Police searching for 7 year old girl from Bayfield

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a little girl from Bayfield.

Seven year old Olivia Brittain was last seen this morning at 6 a.m. in the Bayfield Road area of Bayfield.

She is 4 feet 2 inches, 60 lbs, has hazel/brown eyes, with brown shoulder length hair, and was wearing pink pyjamas.

The suspect is 30 year old Katrina Clark.

She is a 30 year old woman, 5 feet 6 inches, 128 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are also looking for a black 2014 Mercedes.