Police searching for man following Grimsby robbery
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a Hamilton man after a gunpoint robbery in Grimsby.
Police say the suspect was in a car with the victim when the robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. yesterday in the North Service Road and Olive Street area.
The victim was not injured.
Police are looking for 25 year old Sean Nicholas, previously from Hamilton but currently of no fixed address.
He is wanted on charges of robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.
He is described as a 5'9 Black man weighing 250 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Police believe he is driving a silver, 2007, two door Honda Civic with the licence plate CSSM464.
Officials believe this was a targeted incident.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009023.
