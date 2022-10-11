Police searching for man that grabbed a nine year old Sunday morning in St. Catharines
Police are searching for a man that approached a nine year old on Sunday morning in St. Catharines.
At about 8 a.m. Sunday morning a 9 year old boy was walking on Pelham Road between Rykert Street and Antwerp Street.
That is when he was approached by a suspect wearing a clown mask.
The suspect grabbed the boy's arm and said "Your mom sent me; I have candy for you."
The boy struck the suspect and ran to a safe place to call their parent.
The suspect is described as black, 6'3"-6'4", with a chubby / muscular build, bald head and a deep low pitched voice.
The suspect was wearing short dark pants, no shirt, two different types of sandals, and a black Halloween clown mask.
The victim reports that the suspect was homeless.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009964.
