Police searching for man that grabbed a nine year old Sunday morning in St. Catharines

Police are searching for a man that approached a nine year old on Sunday morning in St. Catharines.

At about 8 a.m. Sunday morning a 9 year old boy was walking on Pelham Road between Rykert Street and Antwerp Street.

That is when he was approached by a suspect wearing a clown mask.

The suspect grabbed the boy's arm and said "Your mom sent me; I have candy for you."

The boy struck the suspect and ran to a safe place to call their parent.

The suspect is described as black, 6'3"-6'4", with a chubby / muscular build, bald head and a deep low pitched voice.

The suspect was wearing short dark pants, no shirt, two different types of sandals, and a black Halloween clown mask.

The victim reports that the suspect was homeless.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009964.