Police searching for missing 13 year old from Welland

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a missing 13 year old from Welland.

Lukas Biggar was last seen this morning at approximately 8:20am in the area of Leonard Street and Heather Court.

Lukas is white, 5-10, with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey or black sweatshirt with red sleeves.

Police and family are concerned for Lukas' welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Lukas is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1004325.