Police searching for missing 14 year old girl

Niagara Police are searching for a missing 14 year old girl.

Layla Travers from Thorold was last seen back on August 29th near Port Robinson Road and Kottmeier Road.

Layla is 5 foot 4 with a thin build. She has shoulder length brown hair and a nose piercing.

Her family and the police are concerned about her welfare and are asking anyone that may have information to contact police.