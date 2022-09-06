Police searching for missing 14 year old girl
Niagara Police are searching for a missing 14 year old girl.
Layla Travers from Thorold was last seen back on August 29th near Port Robinson Road and Kottmeier Road.
Layla is 5 foot 4 with a thin build. She has shoulder length brown hair and a nose piercing.
Her family and the police are concerned about her welfare and are asking anyone that may have information to contact police.
-
View From The Drive Thru
View From The Drive Thru
-
CR SMITH FINANCIAL'S Brandon Currie
CR SMITH FINANCIAL'S Brandon Currie
-
Steve Yendt w/ Rod Mawhood
Steve Yendt w/ Rod Mawhood