Police searching for missing 17 year old from Grimsby

Police are looking for a missing 17 year old from Grimsby.

Sabrina Pereira was last seen on October 16th around 11 p.m. and officials say she may have headed to the Toronto area.

Pereira is described as a 5'7 girl with a thin build, olive complexion, long brown hair with blonde tips, and she has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, a blue sweater, dark grey jeans, black Jordan runners, and was carrying a green camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension 1009023.

