UPDATE | Missing 19 year old from Fort Erie located
Niagara Police say Tera L was located Monday and reunited with her family
Tera L was last seen riding her bike near Crescent Park on Garrision Road.
Tera was riding a pink cruising style bike.
She is white, 5 foot 2, 150 pounds with should length brown hair.
She is believed to be wearing an olive green top, with black or brown shorts, black sketcher shoes, and a shoulder bag shaped like a hamburger.
Police and her family are concerned about her welfare.
Anyone with information are asked to contact the police by calling 905-688-4111.