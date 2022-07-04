UPDATE | Missing 19 year old from Fort Erie located

Niagara Police say Tera L was located Monday and reunited with her family

Tera L was last seen riding her bike near Crescent Park on Garrision Road.

Tera was riding a pink cruising style bike.

She is white, 5 foot 2, 150 pounds with should length brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing an olive green top, with black or brown shorts, black sketcher shoes, and a shoulder bag shaped like a hamburger.

We have a picture of Tera over on our website.

Police and her family are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the police by calling 905-688-4111.