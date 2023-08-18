Police searching for missing 19 year old from Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are searching for a missing 19 year old from Niagara Falls.

Michael Cormier was last seen Thursday night (August 17th) in the area of Dorchester Road and Corwin Crescent at approximately 10:30pm.

Michael is described as white, 5'7", roughly 150 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on his right arm and one on his chest.

Michael was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts.

The police and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1007730.