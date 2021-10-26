Police searching for missing Niagara-On-The-Lake man
Police are looking for a missing 79 year old man from Niagara-On-The-Lake.
Wilbert Colvin left his home in the Dominion Crescent and Cannery Drive area yesterday around 3 a.m.
At the time he was driving his white 2016 Lincoln MKZ with the licence plate BTYM817 and officials believe he travelled to Niagara Falls and then to Jodran Station around 10:45 a.m..
He is a 5'8" white man with a slim build. At the time he wore a light brown hat with a dark ribbon, a dark navy coloured winter jacket with light grey leather sleeves, light blue pants, and dark coloured shoes.
His family is concerned for his well-being.
