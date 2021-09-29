Police searching for missing Welland girls

Niagara Regional Police are looking for two missing girls from Welland.

Officials say 12 year old Isabelle Gregson and 14 year old Haylee Fougere were last seen travelling on foot in the South Pelham Road and Thorold Road area Monday night at 8 p.m.

The girls' family is concerned for their wellfare.

Isabelle is described as a 5'3" white girl with a medium build and short dark hair. She wore a dark sweater and dark pants.

Haylee is a 5'2" white girl with a small build and brown hair. She wore a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with more information can contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111, ext. 1024235.

At the time of publication, only a photo of Isabelle Gregson was available.