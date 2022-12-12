Police searching for missing Welland man

Niagara Police are searching for a missing 70 year old from Welland.

Werner Hoefel was last seen Wednesday November 30th, 2022, at 3:00pm in the area Lincoln Street and Denistoun Street.

Hoefel is described as white, 6'0" tall, 190 pounds, with grey hair and a grey beard.

There is a belief he may be in the Toronto area but police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Werner are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.