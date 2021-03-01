UPDATE | Search underway in Welland for missing woman, residents asked to search properties

Police are searching an area in Welland for a missing 65 yr old woman.

A search area is being concentrated in the southwest corner of the city, in the neighbourhoods near Webber Road and Clare Avenue for 65 year old Maria Jagiello.

There is an increased police presence in the area, including officers on foot.

Members of the public who reside in the area of Silver Wood Avenue Street and Roselawn Crescent in Welland are being asked to check their properties and any out buildings such as garages and/or sheds for Jagiello.

Jagiello is not overly familiar with Welland and when she goes for walks does not go far from her home.

She left her home at around 7pm last night and has not been seen since.

Members of the public, businesses or dash-cam owners in the area of Jagiello’s residence are being asked to review camera footage for any sightings of Jagiello on February 28, 2021, between 6:50pm and 8:00pm .

Anyone with information regarding the location of Jagiello is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, 1009007.

