Police searching for suspect after rash of robberies in Lincoln

Niagara Police are investigating a rash of break and enters in Lincoln.

Officers were called to the areas of John Street, Dennis Avenue and Arejay Avenue in Beamsville yesterday.

In total police responded to six break and enters.

Detectives are looking for a lone male suspect that entered the homes while the owners were inside sleeping.

The suspect stole electronics, cash, tools, alcohol and more likely exceeding $20,000 in value.

In one incident the homeowner awoke to find the suspect in her John Street home.

The suspect ran from the scene eastbound towards Bartlett Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5'10 and 6'0 tall, with a skinny to medium build.

He was wearing black pants, bright blue running shoes, work/carpenter gloves, and a beige construction hoodie with "DeWalt' in black print across chest.

Detectives have found that the suspect caused little to no damage to the homes when committing his crimes.

The suspect targeted residences where the yard gates and exterior doors were left unlocked.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, or the suspect is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935.