Police searching for suspect following armed robbery at Canview Drive-In
A police investigation continues this morning after reports of an armed robbery at the Canview Drive-In in Thorold.
Officers were called out last night just after 9 a.m.
They determined a man approached a woman working in the booth, showed a handgun, and demanded money.
He was able to flee before police arrived and the K9 unit was unable to locate him.
The suspect is described as a 6'2 white man in his 30s with a husky build.
At the time he wore a purple zip up sweater and a mask.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at (905) 688-4111, option 3, badge #9058
