Police searching for suspect in connection with Welland fire

Niagara Regional Police are investigating an early morning fire in Welland.

Crews were called to the area of Duncan Street and Cozy Street at 12:30am yesterday for reports of a fire at a residence.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle on fire.

One officer entered the home and helped all four occupants and the family dog out.

No one was physically injured.

Police have identified 34 year old Ronald Smith of no fixed address ad the suspect for the arson.

Smith is described as:

6’2

165lbs

Slender Build

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Shooting Star Tattoo under his right eye

Smith's location is unknown; he does however, have ties to Welland.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the NRPS (905-688-4111 - "Dispatch") or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.