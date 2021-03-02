Police searching for suspect in St. Catharines Avondale robbery

Niagara Regional Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a St. Catharines robbery.

Officers were called to the Avondale on Scott Street yesterday morning just after 3 a.m. after an unknown man armed with a gun demanded an employee give him cash from the register.

The man then fled southbound on Vine Street on foot before police arrived.

The employee was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a 6' man weighing approximately 250 lbs.

At the time he wore a black and grey horizontally striped long sleeved sweater, black pants, a black touque, black shower shoes/sandals, white socks, and a blue surgical mask.

He was carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009628