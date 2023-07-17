Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run in NOTL

The search continues for a vehilce that was invloded in a hit and run crash in NIagara on the Lake last week.

On Thursday night police found an elderly man lying in a drainage ditch on East West Line at Concession 2.

The 84-year-old male was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

Police believe he was out riding his bike, when he was hit by a truck that then left the scene.

It's believed the vehicle will be missing a passenger-side mirror and will have damage to the passenger side front corner.

The suspect vehicle has been determined to be either a (1994-1999) GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban or a GMC Sierra Pick-up Truck.

The suspect vehicle colour will be pewter metallic or silver.

Anyone with informaton is asked to call police