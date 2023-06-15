Police searching for witness that picked up a hitchhiker in Beamsville on May 13

Niagara police are looking for help locating a witness.

It all goes back to the investigation of an attempted murder in Grimsby back on May 13.

Allan Timko is facing charges in the case but police believe he may have been picked up while hitchhiking on King Street near Thirty Road in Beamsville around 9:30 a.m.

They believe he was driven directly to the area on Main Street East and Baker Road North in Grimsby.

Detectives are trying to identify the person and vehicle but they have reason to believe it may have been a van or SUV being driven by a white man between 65-70 years old.

The victim in the case is no longer in hospital and continues to recover from the serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.