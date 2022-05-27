Police searching for woman after a stabbing in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are searching for a woman after a violent attack in St. Catharines.

It happened Wednesday morning near Edith Street and St. Paul Street West when police found a teenager suffering from a serious stab wound.

She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for 32 year old Samantha May Alligood.

Alligood is known to frequent the Western Hill area.

She is described as black, 5'5 tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black medium length hair.

She also has a tattoo of the word "Jay" on her left forearm, a floral band on her left wrist, and a music note on her right shoulder.

Due to the violent nature of this incident, members of the public who see Alligood or know her location should not approach.

Instead, members of the public are encouraged to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information that may assist detectives is encouraged to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension 1009504.