Police seek suspects in harrowing home robbery

Police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery at a home in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to a residence on Lake Street near Montebello Park just before 11:00 last night.

Police say a male resident was inside with a friend, when the trio barged through the front door, accosted him and pointed two 9 mm handguns at his head.

A struggle broke out and the victim received minor injuries.

The suspects are described as three black males, around 5'9", 15 to 19 years of age, wearing black hoodies and surgical masks.

Police say the teens fled the area north on Lake.